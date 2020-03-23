Gerrity's looking to limit customers

The grocery store chain is asking something from its customers in order to protect everyone flooding the stores.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Grocery stores are exempt from Governor Wolf's ban on businesses during the pandemic because they're considered life-sustaining.

Gerrity's Supermarkets is asking something of its customers that seems to go against everything grocery stores are all about but, as co-owner Joe Fasula will tell you, these are not ordinary times.

"Never in my life did I ever think I'd ask customers this, but we do want you to come when you need to and when you do come please come by yourself. As long as you don't have children who can't be left at home, please come by yourself," Fasula said.

Grocery stores are considered life-sustaining businesses by the state and are allowed to stay open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gerrity's on North Keyser Avenue has always been a busy place and that really hasn't stopped these past few weeks.

Customers we talked to say they'll abide by Gerrity's request, even if it takes a little extra planning.

"Most likely, with everything going on, I'd probably leave my kids at home with somebody or if I have to possibly bring one of my family members with me so I can leave them in the car. I think that right now with the crisis, we have to keep our children inside," Brooke Singer said.

"I'm 66 and I'm not in great health, it's for me, too. If I carry it to them or they carry it to me, we're all in this thing where we've got to survive this. It's very,very serious, it's nothing to joke around with," Byron Singer said.

Gerrity's is learning from other stores around the world that have responded to the pandemic. Grocery stores in Italy have been limiting customers for several weeks.