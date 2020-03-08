German day in Scranton

The Waldorf Park German American Federation held its 114th Annual German Day at its club Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration of heritage and tradition in the city of Scranton.

The Waldorf Park German American Federation held its 114th Annual German Day at its club Sunday.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this event gets the ball rolling on the Oktoberfest season.

"In the early 1900s, the German-American people wanted to get together to celebrate their German heritage. They would come to this location and meet up at their towns and celebrate their German heritage," said Joe Wechsler, Waldorf Park German-American Federation.

Tickets were limited this year to keep in accordance with social distancing guidelines.