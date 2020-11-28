German Christmas market kicks off in Scranton

The Waldorf Park Social Club hosted their first German Christmas market Saturday afternoon in Scranton.
The family-friendly event featured 35 local vendors and visits from Santa and St. Nick.
Visitors were able to enjoy traditional German food and beverages in a heated tent.
"People want to come outside, people feel safe because it's an outdoor venue. We have a family friendly event, we have Santa Claus, we have Saint Nicholas, we have the crafts so its something for everyone," said Organizer Cathy Wechsler.
The market runs again Sunday from noon to 4 at Waldorf Park in Scranton.