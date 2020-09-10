Gentex upgrading PPE production, adding jobs

Gov. Tom Wolf's office made the announcement Friday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A company in Lackawanna County that makes protective equipment for health care and gear for first responders and law enforcement is expanding in a partnership with the state.

Gentex Corporation in Fell Township, near Carbondale, is adding about 60 new jobs and upgrading its facilities to increase production of PPE and other safety equipment needed in health care and other industries.

Today, @GovernorTomWolf announced that @Gentex_Corp, a manufacturer of personal protection equipment (PPE) and situational awareness systems, will expand its operations in Lackawanna County, supporting the creation and retention of over 500 jobs.https://t.co/YZcaDLm4Zd — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) October 9, 2020

Gentex will renovate its headquarters and manufacturing facility, purchase new machinery and equipment, and continue investing in training its skilled workforce. The company is investing over $14 million into a phased multi-year renovation project.