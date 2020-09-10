Gentex upgrading PPE production, adding jobs

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A company in Lackawanna County that makes protective equipment for health care and gear for first responders and law enforcement is expanding in a partnership with the state.
Gentex Corporation in Fell Township, near Carbondale, is adding about 60 new jobs and upgrading its facilities to increase production of PPE and other safety equipment needed in health care and other industries.
Gov. Tom Wolf's office made the announcement Friday.
Gentex will renovate its headquarters and manufacturing facility, purchase new machinery and equipment, and continue investing in training its skilled workforce. The company is investing over $14 million into a phased multi-year renovation project.
The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team.