Geisinger opens new behavioral health center in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the place in Moosic and explains how it could fill a major gap in mental health care.

MOOSIC, Pa. — With the cutting of a ribbon, officials celebrated the official opening of Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast. The facility in Moosic expands on services at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Officials say the pandemic has increased the need.

"The demand and need for behavioral health services has been ever increasing. This facility was built with that in mind," said Kelly Ankenbrand, the CEO of Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast.

"It's been compounded by the workforce shortage and the lack of access, so it has definitely become to the level of urgency that I'm glad collaborations like this one will be able to meet that need hopefully," said Dr. Imad Melhem, Chair of psychiatry and behavioral health for Geisinger.

This new facility has 96 beds divided among four units. About 200 people will work there. Officials say they designed it to give staff the best to work with and ensure patients feel comfortable seeking that treatment.

"Having a state-of-the-art facility where the experience of the family and the patient and their loved ones is at the level they deserve will actually help us with fighting stigma," Dr. Melhem said.

"The outdoor courtyards, the ability to move freely throughout the facility without it feeling like you're trapped in these small, compartmentalized spaces," Ankenbrand said.

The place is also expected to reduce the number of patients going to emergency rooms.

"There's been overcrowding, individuals spending way too much time in emergency rooms waiting to receive care," Ankenbrand added. "It's my hope that opening this facility and getting the beds online will relieve some of that burden in our community."

The facility is a partnership with Acadia Healthcare, a company that specializes in behavioral healthcare services. The project was announced in 2021.

Geisinger expects patients to stay about a week. The mental and behavioral health facility in Moosic start taking patients on August 1.