The hospital in Scranton welcomed a baby boy as the first baby of 2022.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Geisinger Community Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2022.

Asher Edward Jablonski was the first baby born at the hospital in Scranton in the new year.

He weighs in at six pounds, 8.1 ounces, and is 19-inches long.

Asher's proud parents are Samantha Marstell and Jason Jablonski of Scranton.

He also has a big sister and brother at home.