Geisinger: Cancer center coming to Dickson City

Dickson City officials hope to become Lackawanna County's next medical hub.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — As trees came down on a large piece of land in Dickson City, speculation grew.

"I was feeling a little bit upset about what happened because no one told us anything. They didn't have to come in for any types of permits because all they were doing is clearing the land of the trees.," said Michael Fedorka, Dickson City Planning Commission.

Michael Fedorka is the president of Dickson City's Planning Commission.

He says the borough learned this summer that Geisinger Health System purchased the 91-acre property, one of the biggest undeveloped pieces of land in the borough.

We're now learning more about Geisinger's plan.

Officials with the health system say they plan to build a cancer center on part of the land.

Fedorka is hopeful that the center is just the start.

"Amazing for a town of 6,000 people to have all of this coming in, now we're going to have to make sure we add a couple lanes to Viewmont Drive, believe me, to get in an out of there is going to be a little difficult," said Fedorka.

The cancer center will be next door to Gibbons Ford. Owner John Grow welcomed the news from Geisinger.

"Knowing the way Geisinger does things, they will build a fabulous campus up there. I think this cancer center is probably only the beginning of what they're going to do," said John Grow, Gibbons Ford.

A hospital owned by Coordinated Health is being built less than a mile away on Main Street.

"This is something great for the area. Within a half-mile, you're going to have two top-flight organizations coming in Dickson City," said Fedorka.

We talked to the chair of Geisinger's cancer institute about the impact of patients.

"When people that we love are facing cancer, it's not just the practicalities for the patient. It's for the loved one, its 'how many days is that going to take? Am I going to have to stay overnight in. Philadelphia or New York because of this or that procedure that's being done?' Being clear about maximizing those services as close to home as possible is really what this kind of program building is about. And speaks to us as an organization really trying to make things easier for the people that we serve," said Dr. Rajiv Panikkar, Geisinger's Cancer Institute.