Geisinger bringing one-of-a-kind musculoskeletal facility to downtown Scranton

Several services, from orthopedic urgent care to rehabilitation, will all be under one roof at the Marketplace at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Marketplace at Steamtown has been in transition to be a lifestyle facility from its previous use as a mall. Geisinger will be joining the other health care providers that already have offices in the Marketplace.

Construction is just getting underway on 83,000 square feet on the second floor. It will house different types of medical services related to musculoskeletal care, all under one roof.

Dr. Michael Suk is the chair of the Musculoskeletal Institute and explained the plans for this space.

"From a convenience standpoint, I think patients will love it. We've got great entrances. We've got wonderful things to do here in the mall that are ancillary to the Musculoskeletal Institute, but from a convenience standpoint, it's all under one roof and it's one-stop shop," said Dr. Suk.

"It's so exciting to be one of the first companies to do something like this and transition what you know of as a typical mall into just a little bit of change here and a little and I mean we're transforming into an amazing lifestyle center," said Marketplace at Steamtown general manager Jenn Warnetsky.

The pandemic delayed construction on the facility, but it allowed Geisinger to think about how they can treat patients with less contact. When completed, Geisinger says it will be the first of its kind in the region.

"We're going to bring new technologies to the area really innovative different methods of care, but more than anything else we're going to coordinate all the care under one roof," continued Dr. Suk.