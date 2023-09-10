Groups assembling in Scranton to show their solidarity with Israel

After that deadly attack in Israel over the weekend, many people in the Jewish community will gather Monday night. They welcome others to join them.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of the Jewish community in northeastern Pennsylvania are still in shock after the attack in Israel and are coming together for an event to show their support.

They welcome others to join them in showing support for Israel.

Over the weekend, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing more than 1,000 people.

Daniel Chejfec of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania says seeing the destruction and loss of life is even worse than the war with Egypt and Syria in 1973.

"The attack was cruel, targeting civilians. It's not like the civilians were collateral damage. They were targeting them," Chejfec said.

Israeli leaders have since declared war in the region.

Chejfec says many people he knows have family or friends in Israel, himself included. He immediately reached out to his cousins who live near where the attacks happened to make sure they were safe.

"Whatever happened, there is not just a geopolitical thing. It's really very personal."

The Jewish Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania, along with other Jewish organizations, got together to host a gathering in support of Israel and condemning the actions of Hamas. All are welcome to attend.

"These people need to stop, and that is not a Jewish issue. This is, at the very least, an American issue. I happen to believe it's a human issue."

Chejfec says there will be representation from city, state, and religious leaders to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel and the community here feeling the effects.

"We want to make people understand that the relationship between Israel and the United States is not a casual relationship. It's a relationship based on common values and common goals."