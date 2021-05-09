Gas line and sidewalk construction to begin Monday in Peckville

Construction is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

A utility service renewal project is set to begin on Monday in Lackawanna County, and could cause some traffic for folks traveling through the area.

UGI Utilities will begin replacing service lines along the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Main Street in Peckville.

It's part of a sidewalk construction project, but will also renew gas service lines to 10 homes and businesses.

Construction is scheduled to begin around 7 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. during the week. It is expected to take about two weeks to finish.