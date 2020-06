Crews working in Old Forge hit the line around 10:30 a.m.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A gas leak Wednesday morning in Lackawanna County forced nearly two dozen people from their homes.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on West Grace Street in Oid Forge.

Firefighters say crews were demolishing a home in the 500 block when the gas line was broken. According to officials, the home was not supposed to have any utilities connected.