Emergency crews and UGI workers were on the scene Thursday morning on Route 11 in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police and firefighters shut down several roads in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning to deal with a gas line leak.

Route 11 and the on-and off-ramps to Interstate 81 in Moosic (exit 180) were closed for a time, and UGI officials were in the area.