SCRANTON, Pa. — A gas leak caused several homes and a daycare to evacuate.

Officials say a small gas leak was discovered during a construction project on West Locust Street in Scranton's West Side.

The gas was shut off in the area of the leak and UGI crews are making repairs to fix the leak.

No one was hurt and everyone was allowed back into their homes and the daycare after less than an hour.