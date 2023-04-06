Garden of Cedar opens in Scranton

A garden for the community officially opened Saturday in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Frank Dubas is the man who planted the idea along the 700 block of Cedar Ave in 2020.

On Saturday, he cut the ribbon, opening the Garden of Cedar to those in the community.

People are free to plant and grow produce in the garden for everyone to use.

"Everything here is for the community. There's no charge, there's no cost to the participants to garden here. And all of the produce goes to the community, so it's actually going right to the community," said Frank Dubas, Garden of Cedar president.

After harvest season in the fall, the garden will be open to holiday-themed events for Halloween and Christmas.