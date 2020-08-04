Garden center adapts to coronavirus conditions

Many seasonal businesses are struggling to make ends meet. A garden center in Lackawanna County is trying to keep business blooming during the coronavirus pandemic.

DUNMORE, Pa. — As a family-owned-and-operated business for over 35 years, Jerry's For All Seasons has seen its share of rough times; but not like these.

The garden center says it's currently seeing about half as many customers in its store as usual.

"Sales definitely aren't where we want them, especially this time of year, but we're doing whatever we can to stay, support ourselves, support our employees, and support our community," Jerry Longo said.

Jerry's sells propane and baked goods which allows it to stay open as an essential business.

It's started offering curbside pickup and free delivery and it's moved its greenhouse offerings online.

"Now with internet, luckily, we're able to get some of our business back that we normally wouldn't," Longo said.

While the official gardening season is only two weeks away, the owners at Jerry's say as of now, most of their income is coming from phone calls and online orders.

Some popular items right now are plants such as lettuce, fruit trees, and herbs. They say that's because many people are starting their own gardens.

"No one really knows what's going to be in store for us a few months down the road, so they are trying to get some food in case they can't buy it in the stores," Longo added.