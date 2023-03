Pets of all kinds were able to get their picture with the Easter bunny Saturday at Street Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Easter bunny stopped by Street Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo in Scranton, and folks were able to bring their pets to take a picture.

All pets are welcome, not just cats and dogs.

And if you missed the photo session Saturday, the Easter bunny will also be at the park Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Scranton.