Furniture store in Lackawanna County hosting food drive

Berger's Furniture & Mattress helping to support United Neighborhood Centers.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — You can't fit a couch under the Christmas tree.

So, Brian Berger of Berger's Furniture & Mattress said this time of year is a slow one for the business in Dickson City.

He instead focuses his efforts on a food drive at the store.

"You know, being a part of the community, the community helps us and we definitely want to help them back," Berger said.

Customers are entered into a drawing for a gift card to Berger's when they drop off non-perishable food items.

There's a big collection event planned for Saturday at the store on Main Street.

"This community is great when it comes to donating to help people in our local communities. So, we really appreciate being a part of that," Berger added.

All the donations will head to United Neighborhood Centers food pantry on Olive Street in Scranton.

Dana Force of UNC told Newswatch 16 the place has been overwhelmed with donations in the past few weeks.

"Generally during the warmer months, donations tend to go down and they tend to go back up when the holidays come. So, that's nice, because a lot of the time the donations that we get will last us all the way through spring," Force said.

Force said the need for food increased during the pandemic and continues, due to the high cost of groceries.

But, UNC hasn't seen a dip in donations.

"Actually, the giving has really gone up. People are extra generous, especially during the holidays Those that have are definitely willing to give to those who need," she said.

You can donate non-perishable food at Berger's Furniture & Mattress on Main Street in Dickson City through Saturday.