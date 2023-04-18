Funeral services for Bishop James Timlin

Bishop Timlin died on Easter Sunday at the age of 95.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Public funeral services are being held on Tuesday as Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin of the Diocese of Scranton is laid to rest.

Bishop Timlin, the eighth Roman Catholic Bishop of Scranton, died on Easter Sunday at Marywood Heights in Scranton. He was 95.

Public visitation began at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton from 9 a.m. and continues until 1:45 p.m.

The funeral Mass for Bishop Timlin will be celebrated at 2 p.m. by The Most Reverend Joseph Bambera, Bishop of Scranton.

Bishop Timlin will be interred in Cathedral Cemetery following the funeral mass.

A private vespers service for family members was held Monday night.

Timlin was criticized for his handling of sexual abuse cases by priests in the diocese during his tenure as bishop in a state attorney general's investigation. He was stripped of his official duties.

The Diocese of Scranton acknowledged the sensitive circumstances of planning this funeral and will balance Bishop Timlin's life of service to the church with a clear understanding of imperfect judgments related to clergy sexual abuse.

We spoke with some people who came to pay their respects to the former bishop.

"He was a wonderful bishop, and he did so much. He was devoted, and he was a people's bishop," Theresa Minicozzi said. "I loved him."

Bishop Timlin's full obituary is posted on the Diocese of Scranton website.

The Diocese of Scranton serves Roman Catholics in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.