Fundraiser helps new moms in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fundraiser for new moms in Lackawanna County.
Barrett's Pub in Archbald hosted the seventh annual Baby Palooza, an event that raises money and donations for St. Joseph's Center Baby Pantry.
The pantry provides support and supplies to moms and families in need in the area.
Two sisters from Archbald put the event together when they became moms.
"We try to market it to a lot of our friends and family who are going through that same stage. It's a good time to clean out your kid's closet and get some clothes out of there, toys, car seats that you don't know what to do with, it's time to give them to the pantry," said organizer Erika Dutka.
There were raffle baskets and goodie bags for the kids at the fundraiser in Lackawanna County.