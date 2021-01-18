Fundraiser held in memory of Scranton firefighter

Cosmo's Cheese Steaks is giving a portion of the proceeds from their three best selling cheesesteaks to the Scranton City Firehouse in honor of Stephen Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County is raising money in memory of a fallen Scranton firefighter.

The 28-year-old died last month after a battle with COVID-19.

Anyone who purchases a Mozzarella Bomb, Chicken Bacon Ranch, or The Rodeo will be helping the cause.

"Especially since corona has happened, it's been really hard for a lot of people. And so I'm just happy I can help someone out and bring awareness to, you know, corona is real," said Jaylee Jenkins, employee.