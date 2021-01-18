Fundraiser held in memory of Scranton firefighter

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County is raising money in memory of a fallen Scranton firefighter.
Cosmo's Cheese Steaks is giving a portion of the proceeds from their three best selling cheesesteaks to the Scranton City Firehouse in honor of Stephen Sunday.
The 28-year-old died last month after a battle with COVID-19.
Anyone who purchases a Mozzarella Bomb, Chicken Bacon Ranch, or The Rodeo will be helping the cause.
"Especially since corona has happened, it's been really hard for a lot of people. And so I'm just happy I can help someone out and bring awareness to, you know, corona is real," said Jaylee Jenkins, employee.
The money raised will be donated to the fire department so officials there can purchase a piece of equipment or materials needed in memory of Stephen.