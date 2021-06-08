Fundraiser held for memorial bench in Lackawanna County

AJ's Bar and Grill in Carbondale held a fundraiser for the daughters of Suzanne Pauswinski; they plan on donating a bench in their mother's memory.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County came together to help the family of a woman killed earlier this year.

AJ's Bar and Grill in Carbondale held a fundraiser for the daughters of Suzanne Pauswinski.

Pauswinski was robbed and then stabbed to death at her home in Carbondale in March.

Police later arrested Jerry Koezeno for her death.

"Our mom was well known within the community. She has a lot of friends that live around here. We've doing this benefit to put a memorial bench in at Kennedy Park in Forest City in her name. It was one of her favorite parks," said Laura Allava, Suzanne's daughter.