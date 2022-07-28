Jammin' for Gemma in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fundraiser in Lackawanna County Thursday was all about supporting a young girl with Lymphoma.
Gemma Bistran is an 8th-grade student at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel School and was recently diagnosed.
Thursday, friends and family gathered at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore to show their support.
"It means a lot to all of us, Gemma has been a student of mine for quite a few years. She's an amazing dynamic little girl who does just about everything - she plays clarinet, she plays violin, she's a dancer, she's an athlete - she does it all. So for us to be able to do this for her family is such an honor," said Elizabeth Eynon-Sottile, Music director.
All the money raised will go towards Gemma's medical expenses.
Check out WNEP on YouTube.