Fundraiser held for Scranton pizza place that's closing

Volunteers put together a car show in the parking lot of Brunett's Pizza in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Many small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

A community came together to show support for their favorite pizza spot.

Brunetti's Pizza is being forced to close due to the economic impact of the last several months.

So volunteers put together a car show in the parking lot of the place along Sanderson Avenue.

No minimum donations were required but all donations were accepted.

"It's just a way to help out, they've done nothing but help me and my family, I live right across the street from them," said Colin Curto of Scranton. "They've done nothing but help us, so it's the way for the community to give back."