Fundraiser for 'Okie' in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County came together on Saturday to help a man fighting cancer.
Billy O'Connell, known as Okie, has been fighting melanoma since 2021.
The Dunmore native works as an independent contractor, and his diagnosis has put a strain on him and his work.
People came out to support him at St. Anthony's Memorial Playground in the borough.
Funds raised at the event will help him and his family pay for medical bills and other life expenses.
His family says the response from the community has been incredible.
"He's been a kind person and helped a lot of people out his whole life, and he didn't ask for much in return, and now it's his time of need, and it's been beautiful to see the support he's received over the past month. to end it with an event like this in person and see all the people come out, all his childhood friends and all of our family here, it really means a lot, it shows that we're not alone, and there's an army of people behind him to keep him up," said Keenan O'Connell, Bill's son.
Basket raffles, live music, and an ice cream truck were all a part of the fundraiser in Lackawanna County.
