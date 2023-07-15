Fundraiser for 'Okie' in Lackawanna County

"He's been a kind person and helped a lot of people out his whole life, and he didn't ask for much in return, and now it's his time of need, and it's been beautiful to see the support he's received over the past month. to end it with an event like this in person and see all the people come out, all his childhood friends and all of our family here, it really means a lot, it shows that we're not alone, and there's an army of people behind him to keep him up," said Keenan O'Connell, Bill's son.