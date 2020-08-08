Fundraiser for family of Corey Buckley

Family and friends were happy with the turn out.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser was held Saturday in part of Scranton for the family of a man who was killed earlier this summer in a fireworks accident.

31-year-old Corey Buckley was killed instantly in June when the firework he was trying to deploy exploded.

Friends put together a fundraiser today at the American Legion along Birney Avenue to help raise money to offset funeral and other expenses after the tragic accident.

"The amount of support that we've already seen just what the donations is outstanding, he was a very loved person, his family is great, and he will be very missed," said friend of Corey's, Lindsey Manley.