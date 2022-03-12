Fundraiser for brothers battling cancer

Their mother had to leave her job at Morgan'z Pub to help care for them and her two other children.

"So I'm hoping to accomplish more awareness, most importantly, like how common it is, especially in children, leukemia it's very common. But for us, I think the most important thing to accomplish is just stay together as a family. You have to stay together, stay strong, and we have this whole community helping us out, and it's amazing," said Kochis, mother of Jaxxon and Abel.