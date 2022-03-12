Fundraiser for brothers battling cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser was held in Scranton on Saturday for a family going through the unimaginable.
The event at Morgan'z Pub was for a couple of superheroes; a pair of brothers both diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
3-year-old Jaxxon and 2-year-old Abel are currently receiving treatment.
Their mother had to leave her job at Morgan'z Pub to help care for them and her two other children.
"So I'm hoping to accomplish more awareness, most importantly, like how common it is, especially in children, leukemia it's very common. But for us, I think the most important thing to accomplish is just stay together as a family. You have to stay together, stay strong, and we have this whole community helping us out, and it's amazing," said Kochis, mother of Jaxxon and Abel.
The event included food, drinks, and entertainment to help out Jaxxon and Abel in Scranton.
