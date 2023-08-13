Fundraiser held in Scranton benefits heart organizations

A benefit in Scranton helped give back to charities that impact people with heart disease.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dr. Jen's Hope Foundation held the event at Coopers Seafood House, where baskets were raffled off.

The foundation continues the work of Jennifer Sidari, a local doctor who passed away in 2013.

They've helped multiple organizations over the past ten years.

Jennifer's brother says she would be happy to see what the foundation does.

"So I think she's looking down, smiling, knowing we're still helping children and helping people who need it in our community," said Peter Sidari, Jennifer's brother.

Proceeds will go to Jack of Hearts PA, which helps children with heart defects, and the Peyton Walker Foundation, which provides CPR training and cardiac screenings.