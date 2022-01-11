Scranton to see more than $4 million in funding

SCRANTON, Pa. — Almost $4.5 million is coming from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
Nay Aug Park will receive $500,000 to put in pickleball courts and other recreational upgrades.
One thing that won't be coming back to the park is a swimming pool. The slides were torn down last month.
Mayor Paige Cognetti says the city doesn't have funding for a pool complex right now.
"We want those recreational upgrades now while we figure out what that larger plan looks like. It is possible that a pool complex is in our future it's not something that we think we can afford right now. Doing that master plan will we can look in the future to see what that larger investment should look like," said Mayor Paige Cognetti, (D) Scranton.
Parts of Scranton's central city neighborhood will also be receiving funds from the grant.
