Fun on the farm to help family that lost barn

It was a few months ago that a family's barn burned, but the community hasn't forgotten. So a group is hosting a hoedown fundraiser for them this weekend.

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — It was a Saturday night in February when a Jefferson Township family's barn caught fire. Newswatch 16 was there as fire crews worked for hours to put it out.

Fortunately, all the livestock were rescued, but now the animals have no home.

Lisa Robertson and her husband heard the news the next day.

"My husband said, 'We have to do something.' The Hollisters are a local farm family. Mark and my husband went to school together. And as most farmers, we've helped them, and they've helped us."

They have a farm, too; it's called Grapevine Hills Farm.

What started as an online fundraiser grew into something much bigger.

"'Why not do it in a barn?'" Robertson recalled thinking. "If we're going to raise a barn, do it in a barn!"

With help from friends, neighbors, and their church, the couple planned a "hoedown" for this weekend.

"We're going to have pork and chicken barbecue, wimpies, hot dogs, ice cream. We're going to have a cornhole tournament, games and crafts for the kids, basket raffles, a dunk tank."

Lisa isn't surprised by the community support for the family.

"That's what we do. We reach out to each other and help."

The hoedown is set for Saturday from 1 – 9 p.m. at the farm on 848 Hamlin Highway. It's located behind Kim and Andrew's farm market.

