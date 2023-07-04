Fuel for the Fourth | Sheetz $1.776 gas proves popular

Customers lined up at midnight to take advantage of the patriotic promotion.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Sheetz dropped the price of its gasoline at midnight, and within minutes, its customers flooded its gas pumps.

The lineup even brought out the police.

It was the swarm at Sheetz on South Main Street in Taylor. At midnight, Sheetz slashed its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon, coinciding with the year the United States of America was born.

Marlene Ramos of Scranton came with a quarter of a tank. She left filled with $1.776 gasoline.

"This gas is great because I'm going to be going to New York to the beach, so I'm excited about that. And I'm so excited the gas is this cheap," Ramos said. "This is great."

Ramos added that the cheap gas, even if it's only for one day, is wonderful, especially for families who want to get out and do something during the summer.

Ronnie Roberts of Scranton has no big plans for his cheap gas. He's just filling up for trips around town.

"When I was driving, I saw a huge line, so I'm glad I got here before it got too busy."

But it did get busy. So busy that Taylor police officers had to direct traffic at the crowded intersection of South Main, Union, and Davis Streets.

This Sheetz was not the only one with a morning crowd.

Alina Kuniskas from Wilkes-Barre showed up at Sheetz along Route 315 in Plains Township well before sunrise. She said the money she saved will be used for gas and food in the future.

Kuniskas not only filled the tank in her car but two gas cans for the family quads.

Aliyah Powell from Wilkes-Barre was another pre-dawn Sheetz customer who appreciated the price break.

"I used to Door Dash, and it got to be too expensive to do that because of the gas prices," Powell said.

Sheetz management says it cut prices for one day, so people have more change in their pockets on Independence Day.

The promotional price lasts until Sheetz runs out of the holiday store of gasoline.