From Olyphant to the big screen

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington sat down with the Mid Valley Elementary sixth grader about his movie role.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The fact that Brody Caines from Olyphant was fascinated by our Newswatch 16 microphone shouldn't seem surprising — most 12 year olds would probably think it's pretty cool.

But most 12-year-olds don't have their own agent. Most 12-year-olds haven't had a conversation with a massive TV star. Most 12-year-olds haven't been in a movie.

Brody isn't most 12 year olds.

"I got an audition, and normally I get these auditions, and then I never hear back from them, but we did hear back from this one," Brody said.

This one is the movie Spoiler Alert, starring Jim Parsons, best known for his role as Sheldon in the Big Bang Theory.

Brody plays the younger version of Jim Parsons' character in this film which hit theaters last week.

"This actually happened this morning. I'm taking roll, and I hear one of the kids whisper to Brody, and they're like, 'I Googled you. It's true. You are in a movie!' and I'm taking roll like I can't believe this is happening," said Sean Sholtes, one of Brody's sixth grade teachers at Mid Valley Elementary.

He only found out that his student was going to appear on the big screen when Brody's mom mentioned it in passing at a parent-teacher conference.

"To Brody's credit, I just think of how humbling that is as a 12 year old. I don't know if I would have handled that situation the same, but I would never have known if she didn't mention something."

That's because, despite his resume including appearances on shows like Law & Order, Brody is just a normal kid from Olyphant.

Yes, he got to meet Jim Parsons. But what does he remember most from his marathon day of filming in New York?

"I had my own room, my own dressing room. And they had good meatballs."

And his response to the question 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' was one we can all probably relate to, no matter how old we are.

"I have no idea what I'm doing."

Although Brody was humble and chose not to broadcast his big news to everyone in school, the school did it for him.

"We actually have a morning show that's live every morning in our building, so we made sure that that was on there something that our sixth grade students get to participate in. So yeah, the whole building knows about this," said Mid Valley Elementary Principal Brian Kelly.

Although you might assume he has some Hollywood aspirations, Brody says he's actually very interested in astronomy.