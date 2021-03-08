From Lackawanna County to Tokyo: Sportswear business outfits gold medalists

The work of a business in Lackawanna County was on display at the Olympics this week. The uniforms of two gold medalists can be traced back to our area.

When Tim Pane started selling custom sports gear in 2009 out of this old restaurant in Scott Township, he didn't expect to one day have an international market. And he certainly didn't expect to see his products on the largest international stage in the world.

"In 2016, I received an email from Mexico about being part of their Olympic uniforms. And from there, Mexico basically introduced us to Cuba, and then we just kept the relationship going," Pane said. "Just like anything else, if you do a good service, people talk, and that's exactly what happened."

MyHOUSE Sports Gear designed the uniforms for wrestlers and boxers in both the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games, donating the products to athletes from countries like Colombia, Haiti, and Brazil.

Unlike in the U.S., most of these athletes don't have big sponsorship deals that would get them high-quality gear.

"These athletes who don't have anything, we had a chance to outfit them. They have a really hard time getting gear. Their facilities are terrible, so just being able to help them is huge," said director of operations Elke Meyers.

And for staff here, it certainly helps seeing their designs on display on the top step of the podium.

Two of the Cuban wrestlers who sported MyHOUSE gear won gold medals.

"You feel like you won something too. But no, they do all the work. We like to make them good," said Myers.

"It's definitely exciting. We worked hard at it. These guys are the best in the world," Pane said.

Unfortunately, the pandemic dashed their dreams of actually attending the games in Tokyo.

"If it wasn't for COVID and all the restrictions, we'd be there right now," Pane added.