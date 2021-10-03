From ICU to vaccinated: Geisinger's first COVID-19 patient one year later

A man from Clarks Summit was Geisinger's first COVID-19 patient, after getting the virus on March 7, 2020. A year later, he got his second dose of the vaccine.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Daniel Bisset, 49, from Clarks Summit, says he is lucky to be alive after spending two weeks in a coma last year with COVID-19.

Bisset was Geisinger's first patient with the coronavirus. When he was rushed to Geisinger-Community Medical Center in Scranton, Bisset was given a five percent chance of survival.

"I saw the inside of the ICU, and it's not a place you want to see," Bisset said.

"To see him at such a young age, an otherwise healthy guy, to be this ill from this virus was so frightening," said Dr. John Sobuto, who treated Bisset.

Dr. Sobuto calls that one of the scariest times of his life.

"It's here, it's in our backyard and how scared we were, not just about how Dan was going to do, but if this was any indication about how bad this virus is."

Bisset was discharged from the hospital in April of last year. His recovery has been slow both physically and mentally. But recently, Bisset reached a milestone. On Sunday, he got his second vaccine. It was one year to the day he believes he contracted the virus.

Bisset asked Dr. Sobuto to give him and his wife their second doses.

"It would symbolically bring the event full circle. The doctor was able to make it work, and we were all thrilled that we were able to make it happen."

Dr. Sobuto says it was an honor.

"To see him walk into the vaccine clinic and to be there waiting for him, to do that for him, for them to ask me to do that for them, was one of the greatest rewards of my life."