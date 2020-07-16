Friends of the Poor sponsor food distribution

Sixty church members helped provide 1,000 families with food.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A line of cars came out for the Friends of the Poor sponsored food distribution, this time at the Parker Hill Church.

Sixty church members helped provide 1,000 families with food.

"It's great, great support from everybody involved from Schiff's and other companies who have donated all the way down to the volunteers who come out. It's all one team," said Jim Kille of Honesdale.

Friends of the Poor has been distributing food every two weeks, alternating between the Parker Hill Church and Scranton High School.