Drive-thru version of Friends of the Poor Thanksgiving

A quick hello and a hand off is the only fellowship COVID-19 would allow for this year's Friends of the Poor Thanksgiving dinner.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the 44th year, Friends of the Poor in Scranton hosted thousands of people for a Thanksgiving dinner, but COVID-19 forced the organization to bring the event outside, where meals were served drive-thru style.

People typically pack inside the Scranton Cultural Center each Tuesday before Thanksgiving for the Friends of the Poor dinner, but this year, thousands of turkey dinners were handed out on the street.

"This is something that's really great for the community," Kathy Ann Ungvarsky said.

The pandemic forced the annual dinner outside, and volunteers handed prepackaged turkey dinners to passersby at the corner of North Washington Avenue and Vine Street in downtown Scranton.

It was an enormous undertaking, but Friends of the Poor carried on. Organizers say people need help now more than ever.

"Everything helps nowadays; whatever you can get, you can get," Faye Jones said.

"It means a lot, battled cancer, beat cancer, then the corona hit, and it's hard to get any type of work. Any little help is a big help," William Codick said.

At last year's dinner inside the Scranton Cultural Center's ballroom, unmasked friends gathered around a table — friends who won't see each other this year.

"Quite a few, the people who gave it, like Sister Ann and all my other friends and stuff like that that I don't get to see. At least I know when I come over there, I get to see them at least for a couple minutes. I miss that a lot," Charles Wallace said.

Recipients say that even though this year is much different, a warm meal makes that social distance feel a little less far apart.