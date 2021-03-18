Friends of the Poor mark one year of food distribution

Volunteers say, as long as the need is still there, they'll be here to help.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Over a year into the pandemic and many families are still struggling to put food on the table.

And one organization in Lackawanna County has been working since last March to help.

Cars lined up outside a free food giveaway at Scranton High School.

Friends of the Poor supplied meals and groceries for more than 600 families over the course of a few hours.

Organizers say these emergency food giveaways started one year ago tomorrow.

Volunteers say, as long as the need is still there, they'll be here to help.

"We would get calls every week, are you having a drive-thru food giveaway? Where can I get food? So we know that the need is still there one year out from the pandemic," said Ann Montoro Williams.

Friends of the Poor has another food distribution planned for March 31 at Scranton High School.