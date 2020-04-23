Friends of the Poor hold emergency food giveaway

Organizers say they have roughly a hundred volunteers and serve over a thousand people each week.

THROOP, Pa. — For the sixth week in a row, cars lined up for the Friends of the poor, Family to Family Giveaway.

People picked up dried goods, meats, and fruit at the Mid Valley Secondary Center.

"The community has been so generous in donating to us and as you can see, we have so many incredible volunteers here," said Chairperson Linda Robeson. "The fact that we are here and in a position to help is certainly very comforting."

"I just want to say thank you very much for giving us this food because us bus drivers, with schools being closed we need help as well," said Mary Lou Fallo of Mount Cobb. "God bless them, you know? My hat goes off to all of them and all the hard work that they're doing."

"It definitely is a long line. I think it's getting quicker as the weeks have gone by because I've participated in every week, but it's not too bad," added Moscow resident Lucky Valdes. "They provide a lot for the families."