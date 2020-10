Families come out to get support during the pandemic.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An organization in Lackawanna County was handed out food Wednesday for the 21st time since the pandemic began.

Friends of the Poor organized the giveaway at Parker Hill Church in Dickson City,

Cars lined up and were loaded up with bags of food.

The organization has been diligent in making sure those in need have plenty of food on the table all throughout the difficult days of the pandemic.