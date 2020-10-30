Friend of former Scranton mayor sentenced for involvement in "pay to play" scheme

Edward Weidow pleaded guilty in 2019 to lying to the FBI.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A close friend of Scranton's disgraced former mayor was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Officials say Edward Weidow, Sr. is to serve two years on probation followed by 100 hours of community service for making false statements to federal law enforcement officers.

Weidow admitted back in July of 2019 to lying to FBI agents.

Weidow also admits acting as a go-between and collecting cash payments as part of former mayor Bill Courtright's "pay to play" scheme.

Courtright pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges and was ordered to begin his seven-year prison sentence Friday.