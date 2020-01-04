Fresh vegetable distribution draws a large crowd

A drive-thru was held at the Archbald Borough DPW garage.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A produce giveaway drew a big crowd today.

A line of cars about a mile long was waiting to pick up food from the Archbald Borough DPW garage.

The giveaway was drive-thru only.

Workers loaded each vehicle with potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, carrots and more.

"This means a lot, it means we won't have to mingle with people at the grocery stores or anything like that," said Olyphant resident Joe Jarosholy.

William Rosenstein and Sons Produce in Scranton has donated about 200,000 pounds of food to Lackawanna County so far.