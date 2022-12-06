Fresh the Vets' event held in Lackawanna County

The event was held at Francis Commons along Penn Avenue in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Trojan Barber in Moscow is closed on Sundays, but on several Sundays a year, you'll find owner Scott Lenzer working at the St. Francis Commons in Scranton.

"So when I opened up the Trojan barber I felt like I needed to give back. And to me, the only people that really are the best people to give back to is the people that have sacrificed for us," said Lenzer, The Trojan Barber.

He's giving back by giving free haircuts to veterans in an effort he calls 'Fresh the Vets'.

"Make heroes feel like heroes again, is like the greatest feeling ever," said Lenzer.

And has recruited other barbers to join in his effort and come once or twice a month to provide a fresh look.

"So in the last two years, we've been here, maybe ten times. So we do it as frequently as we can. But the whole point behind 'Fresh the Vets' is to get as many local barbers, hairstylists to participate as possible. Like I said, Dee and myself have done this for two years. And Michelle reached out to me and said that she wanted to be part of it as well. So now we have three barbers and we would like to spread that out. So we can get here two times a month," said Lenzer.

Veterans tell Newswatch 16 something like this might seem small but means a lot.

"It means the world because these guys a lot of them come here under negative circumstances and for them to come here and show us their support it means a lot to everybody here. It really does. I mean it shows everybody that they care," said Neven Parking, Marine Corp Veteran.

