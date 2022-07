In honor of National French Fry Day, a Scranton restaurant is frying up some fun for St. Joseph's Center and WNEP's Go Joe 25.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It may not be the weekend yet, but it is "fry-day" at Cooper's Seafood House in Scranton.

The seafood restaurant is launching their french fry fundraiser Wednesday night for Go Joe 25.

They're coated in old bay seasoning and topped with crab!

For every order, Cooper's will make a donation to St. Joseph's Center.

There is a launch party set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Joe will be there.

