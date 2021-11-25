Free Thanksgiving dinners in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A decades-long Thanksgiving tradition in Lackawanna County is all to make sure everyone has a little something to be thankful for.
Every year since 1998 volunteers at Eagle Hose Company Number 1 in Dickson City supply dinner for anyone in need.
Organizers say it's their favorite holiday tradition.
"Its, it's very joyful because it starts the whole holiday season, but it's nice to see people helping people for 23 years, that's I think that's what Thanksgiving is mostly about, just helping others who are in need or alone or are in need of something to eat - that's what it's about," organizer Dr. J. Donald Kazmerski.
Donations from the community and local veteran's organizations make the annual Thanksgiving feast possible.
