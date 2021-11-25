Free Thanksgiving dinners in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A decades-long Thanksgiving tradition in Lackawanna County is all to make sure everyone has a little something to be thankful for.

"Its, it's very joyful because it starts the whole holiday season, but it's nice to see people helping people for 23 years, that's I think that's what Thanksgiving is mostly about, just helping others who are in need or alone or are in need of something to eat - that's what it's about," organizer Dr. J. Donald Kazmerski.