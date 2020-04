Organizers said they're looking into the possibility of doing another meal giveaway in the future.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Folks at the Holiday Inn East handed out roughly 350 spaghetti dinners to anyone who wanted one.

The hotel set up a drive-thru at the front entrance.

"It feels awesome. I'm just so happy that the people that are unfortunate right now are able to come up and have a meal," said Joe Marseco of Old Forge. "That's great."