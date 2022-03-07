ACE of NEPA launches free ride program in Lackawanna County

With gas prices at a record high, low-income residents may struggle to fill up their tanks, leading one agency to help drive residents to their destination.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The increase in gas prices highlights the many transportation obstacles people face in Lackawanna County.

Making this the perfect time for the Agency for Community Empowerment of North Eastern Pennsylvania, also known as ACE of NEPA, to launch a new Rise and Ride program.

“The whole point of the Rise and Ride program is to help people be self-sufficient by getting people to work appointments or medical appointments,” Says Jim Wansacz, Executive Director of ACE of NEPA

After learning how many low-income families struggle to get around Lackawanna County, the Agency for Community Empowerment got the green light to chauffeur qualifying residents to essential places within 30 minutes from their home for free.

“They realize that there's really nowhere for them to go if their car breaks down, or if they can't afford to put gas in their tank. Or they can't get a ride to a medical appointment. There's no family or no one else to take them on,” explains Wansacz.

The new program is already making a difference.

Wansacz says “Right now, so many people are struggling, and they're living paycheck to paycheck because of COVID and because of the rise in gas prices. So this program, they may be able to help only two or three times in a month. But those are savings that are going to help.”

To accommodate employees who don't work 9 to 5, they are giving Lackawanna County residents Uber and gas gift cards along with bus passes.

“This is not only a win for the business community, it's a win for the families that we're helping and it's a win for the medical community who wants to see people get the healthcare that they need,” added Wansacz.

If you would like to learn more about the Rise and Ride program or see if you qualify, check out their website.