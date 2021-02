COLTS will start offering free rides for folks heading to and from their vaccine appointments starting Monday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Lackawanna County's bus system wants to help those who don't have a way to get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Starting on Monday, March 1, COLTS will be giving folks rides to and from their vaccine appointments within Lackawanna County.

The shared-ride service is free.

It will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.