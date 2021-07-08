Free paper shredding event held in Dickson City

A free paper shredding event was held Saturday morning at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Cars lined up outside Circle Drive-In for a free paper shredding event Saturday morning in Dickson City.

Residents showed up with boxes full of old bank statements, tax forms, and records to put through the shredder.

Locals see it as an affordable way to get rid of clutter.

"We always have documents to get rid of. it takes forever to shred by yourself," said Gary Ford from South Abington Township. "They have the capacity up here, very easy! I was only in line for maybe 5 minutes."