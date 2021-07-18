Free music festival held in Dunmore

The series continues on Sunday, July 25, and Sunday, August 1.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Music filled the air in Bucktown on Sunday night.

The Dunmore Corners were transformed into a concert venue as part of the Bucktown Music Fest.

Drinker Street was shut down for people to come down, do a little dancing or pull up a lawn chair and enjoy live music from Dashboard Mary and EJ the DJ.

Families were able to enjoy the show for free, and businesses nearby stayed open late to supply food and drinks to the crow.