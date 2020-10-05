Free meals and flowers for mom in Lackawanna County

The Irish Boxing Club of Scranton and McCarthy Flowers teamed up for the giveaway.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Due to the pandemic, many families weren't able to dine out for Mother's Day, but an area group made sure folks were able to eat for free.

Cars lined up outside Dickson City Hyundai along the Scranton Carbondale Highway Sunday afternoon for a Mother's Day treat.

Volunteers with the Irish Boxing Club of Scranton packed up free dinners and handed them out to the community.

Folks that stopped by received up to four dinners and flowers for mom.

"Hopefully this will be an opportunity where people can come out and get dinners to take them to their moms," said Shawn McFadden of the Irish Boxing Club. "If they didn't bring them here personally to get her flowers or carnations and make it the best day they possibly can."

McCarthy Flowers donated the flowers that were handed out.