Free lunches for student through Easter at Carbondale Area

Now that schools are closed for the rest of the year, the need is even greater.

For students who typically rely on free meals at school every day, lunch distribution programs have been essential during the pandemic.

On this rainy day outside of Carbondale Area High School, parents hurriedly stepped out of their cars hoping to avoid getting soaked while picking up lunches for their kids.

The school district employees worked quickly, too, grabbing meals and directing traffic. At this point, they have the free lunch distribution down to a science.

The district has been distributing free lunches every day since the governor ordered schools to close.

"We're averaging between 350 and 400 a day," said Carbondale Area Superintendent Marty Lawler.

On this day alone, the school district expects to give out more than 2,000 meals. Since district employees are off on Friday and Monday for Easter, additional lunches were provided to carry the students through the holiday weekend.

"In the Carbondale area, there's a huge need. We've been here since day 1, we're continuing to do this as long as we can. We're helping families, we're sending home extra meals today for the holiday weekend, so we're just happy we're able to continue," explained district food service director Lynn Cesarini.

"There's a definite need in Carbondale. Sometimes this is the only meal children get and we want to make sure all these children are fed throughout the school year," Lawler said.

Now that the governor has announced all Pennsylvania schools will be closed for the rest of the year, Carbondale Area says it will continue providing free lunches for as long as possible.

"We're going to continue as long as we can until we're told we can't do it any longer. We'll be here, if it goes until August or September, whatever the need is," said Cesarini.

Parents are grateful.

"It's a big deal having the lunches, being stuck home and not having to cook and it's just a great opportunity to have the food for my children," Heather Grecco said.